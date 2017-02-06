Trampi Floridā skatās "Super Bowl" finālu



























14 attēli

When I take my wife out, my first priority is to make sure she has a good time. The #socalledpresident is a pig. #freeMelania pic.twitter.com/NjzgCBMg4a — So-Called Trevor (@TrevHotch) February 6, 2017

Am i the only one worried about the princess that was locked up in a tower by a hedious ogre? #FreeMelania — Tony Rico (@TDRico) February 6, 2017

Twitter lights up with #FreeMelania after a new photo of first lady Melania Trump emerges during the Super Bowl https://t.co/sQcH3n2efY pic.twitter.com/UuamanpWax — Home Run Capital (@HomeRunCapNC) February 6, 2017

I saw the picture of your party. Your wife hates you. #FreeMelania https://t.co/vOQYpNLlE1 — Sean Kent (@seankent) February 6, 2017

"Get dressed Melania, we have a Super Bowl party to attend"#FreeMelania pic.twitter.com/FpHYlfnrRQ — Tim Grey (@GreyTim) February 6, 2017

ASV pirmais pāris kopīgi devās noskatīties "Super Bowl" finālu, kura laikā Melānija izskatījās ļoti garlaikota un neienteresēta. Pāris arī pie galdiņa apsēdās, ievērojot visai iespaidīgu distanci abu starpā.Ņemot vērā faktu, ka arī inaugurācijas pasākumu laikā Melānijas un Donaldu Trampu savstarpējā verbālā un neverbālā komunikācija raisīja jautājumus par abu attiecībām, mikroblogošanas vietne "Twitter" burtiski sāka vārīties, sakot, ka ASV pirmā lēdija patiesi ir briesmās.Cilvēki sociālajos tīklos joko, ka Melānija Trampa patiesībā ir gūstekne, kura arī šajā pasākumā nonākusi piespiedu kārtā."Es redzēju fotogrāfiju no jūsu ballītes. Jūsu sieva jūs ienīst," Trampam raksta komiķis Šons Kents.