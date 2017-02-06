Ņemot vērā faktu, ka arī inaugurācijas pasākumu laikā Melānijas un Donaldu Trampu savstarpējā verbālā un neverbālā komunikācija raisīja jautājumus par abu attiecībām, mikroblogošanas vietne "Twitter" burtiski sāka vārīties, sakot, ka ASV pirmā lēdija patiesi ir briesmās.
Cilvēki sociālajos tīklos joko, ka Melānija Trampa patiesībā ir gūstekne, kura arī šajā pasākumā nonākusi piespiedu kārtā.
"Es redzēju fotogrāfiju no jūsu ballītes. Jūsu sieva jūs ienīst," Trampam raksta komiķis Šons Kents.
When I take my wife out, my first priority is to make sure she has a good time. The #socalledpresident is a pig. #freeMelania pic.twitter.com/NjzgCBMg4a— So-Called Trevor (@TrevHotch) February 6, 2017
Am i the only one worried about the princess that was locked up in a tower by a hedious ogre? #FreeMelania— Tony Rico (@TDRico) February 6, 2017
Twitter lights up with #FreeMelania after a new photo of first lady Melania Trump emerges during the Super Bowl https://t.co/sQcH3n2efY pic.twitter.com/UuamanpWax— Home Run Capital (@HomeRunCapNC) February 6, 2017
I saw the picture of your party. Your wife hates you. #FreeMelania https://t.co/vOQYpNLlE1— Sean Kent (@seankent) February 6, 2017
Caught in a bad romance. #FreeMelania pic.twitter.com/YxIEqmElA6— FreakoSuave813 (@freakosuave813) February 6, 2017
"Get dressed Melania, we have a Super Bowl party to attend"#FreeMelania pic.twitter.com/FpHYlfnrRQ— Tim Grey (@GreyTim) February 6, 2017
Kasjauns.lv/Foto: AP, AFP, Reuters/LETA/Scanpix
Trump watches the #SuperBowl at his golf club in Florida: https://t.co/TC1h4MAKh2 pic.twitter.com/Mfm1pde8qp— The Hill (@thehill) February 6, 2017