pirmdiena,
6. februāris 11:16
Vārda dienas: Dace, Dārta, Dora
Pasaule atkal satraucas par Melāniju Trampu. Cilvēki: "Donald, sieva jūs ienīst!". FOTO (13)

 
06.februāris 2017  10:16

ASV pirmā lēdija Melānija Trampa pēc teju divu nedēļu prombūtnes beidzot pavadījusi savu vīru, ASV prezidentu Donaldu Trampu publiskā pasākumā, pēc kura uzjundīja vēl skaļākas runas - Melānija ir jāatbrīvo. 

Donalds un Melānija Trampi drošā attālumā viens no otra vēro lielāko notikumu savas valsts sportā.

Donalds un Melānija Trampi drošā attālumā viens no otra vēro lielāko notikumu savas valsts sportā.

ASV pirmais pāris kopīgi devās noskatīties "Super Bowl" finālu, kura laikā Melānija izskatījās ļoti garlaikota un neienteresēta. Pāris arī pie galdiņa apsēdās, ievērojot visai iespaidīgu distanci abu starpā.

Ņemot vērā faktu, ka arī inaugurācijas pasākumu laikā Melānijas un Donaldu Trampu savstarpējā verbālā un neverbālā komunikācija raisīja jautājumus par abu attiecībām, mikroblogošanas vietne "Twitter" burtiski sāka vārīties, sakot, ka ASV pirmā lēdija patiesi ir briesmās.

Cilvēki sociālajos tīklos joko, ka Melānija Trampa patiesībā ir gūstekne, kura arī šajā pasākumā nonākusi piespiedu kārtā.
 
"Es redzēju fotogrāfiju no jūsu ballītes. Jūsu sieva jūs ienīst," Trampam raksta komiķis Šons Kents.
Trampi Floridā skatās "Super Bowl" finālu
Kasjauns.lv/Foto: AP, AFP, Reuters/LETA/Scanpix 






