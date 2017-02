Monday morning multi masking. Would be a lot more enjoyable with a functioning shoulder though but we can't have it all ways. Also kind of love how my smoothie looks like my Dead Sea mud mask but tastes of bananas 💚. . . . . #monday #morning #mudmask #multimasking #deadseamud #redclay #smoothie #protein #banana #raspberry #matcha #trappednerve #alwayssomething

A post shared by Emily Evans (@emilyeva91) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19am PST